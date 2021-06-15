Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Welltower worth $144,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

