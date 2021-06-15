WePower Hits Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $181,199.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WePower has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

