Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

WERN opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

