Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Buys A$55,394.64 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Rt Hon Simon English purchased 1,015 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$54.58 ($38.98) per share, with a total value of A$55,394.64 ($39,567.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

