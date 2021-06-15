Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $81.28. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 1,378,535 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

