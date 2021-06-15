WeTrust Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $898,850.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00773042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042604 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

