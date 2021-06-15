Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 9,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 256,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

