WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,793 ($23.43). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,739.50 ($22.73), with a volume of 135,918 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,790.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

