WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00026066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $341,705.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00177718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00940146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.38 or 1.00015832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

