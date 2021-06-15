WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $832.51 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $832.51 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040471 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007399 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,760,890 coins and its circulating supply is 727,760,889 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

