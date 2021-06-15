Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WHITF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of WHITF remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

