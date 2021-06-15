WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

