Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Critical Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.15 $6.03 million $0.93 9.32 Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.88 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.70

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 5.02% 1.73% 0.55% Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

