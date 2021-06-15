Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of Whole Earth Brands worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.