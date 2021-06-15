Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 71,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,695. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

