William H. Milmoe Sells 148,031 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Celsius stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
