William H. Milmoe Sells 148,031 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celsius stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.