William Tuffy Purchases 9,240 Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) insider William Tuffy purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Shares of LON:RBG traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.88 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 5,002,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,405. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Revolution Bars Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.95 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.10.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

