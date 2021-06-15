William Tuffy Purchases 9,240 Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) insider William Tuffy purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).
Shares of LON:RBG traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.88 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 5,002,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,405. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Revolution Bars Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.95 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.10.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile
