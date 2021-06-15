Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Shares of WLMS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 282,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 million, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

