WinCash (WCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $459.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $63,865.88 and approximately $459.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013292 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.