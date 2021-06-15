Wings Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $273,569.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

