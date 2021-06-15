WINk One Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00482355 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

