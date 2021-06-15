WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.20. 18,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 51,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.