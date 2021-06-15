WOM Protocol Trading 18% Lower This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $13.18 million and $765,988.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

