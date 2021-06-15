Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WRDLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,958. Worldline has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

