Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

WRDLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,958. Worldline has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.