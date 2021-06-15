Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 115,000 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$155,825.00 ($111,303.57).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 134,378 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$177,513.34 ($126,795.24).

On Thursday, May 20th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 109,920 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,204.32 ($103,717.37).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 36,518 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,729.03 ($34,092.16).

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 148,965 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,721.04 ($69,800.74).

On Friday, April 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 18,081 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,101.97 ($17,215.70).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 36,590 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,932.90 ($34,237.79).

On Friday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 16,824 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,039.44 ($15,742.46).

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 41,753 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,779.94 ($39,128.53).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 604,242 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

