Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.81 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Wownero has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $75,791.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

