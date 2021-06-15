Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 52.93%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

