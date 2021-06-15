Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XEBEF. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,898. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

