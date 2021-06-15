XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.79

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.79 and last traded at $151.57, with a volume of 16680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

