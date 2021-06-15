XRP Price Reaches $0.86 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,375,595 coins and its circulating supply is 46,205,772,880 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

