Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.