Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YARIY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.937 dividend. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

