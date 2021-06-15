Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

YSG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 1,740,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,978. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

