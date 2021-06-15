YF Link Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,661.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $151,661.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $117.18 or 0.00291584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00781375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.30 or 0.07876479 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

