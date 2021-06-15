Yield Protocol (YIELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $121,518.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

