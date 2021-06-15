YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Update

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YOGAQ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

