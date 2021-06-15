Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

