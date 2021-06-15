Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $107.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $434.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MGIC opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.39.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

