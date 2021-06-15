Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,035. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.