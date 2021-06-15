Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 185.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 940,257 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.