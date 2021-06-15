Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

