Zacks: Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post $4.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

AFIB stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $458.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

