Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $29.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings of $29.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $32.52 and the lowest is $25.05. AutoZone reported earnings of $30.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,452.35. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.