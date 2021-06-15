Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share of $6.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the lowest is $6.39. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

HUM traded up $9.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

