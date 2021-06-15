Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.