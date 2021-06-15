Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

