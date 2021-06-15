Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

