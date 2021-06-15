Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $8.77 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

