Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

