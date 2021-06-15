Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report sales of $898.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.90 million and the highest is $950.00 million. The Toro posted sales of $840.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

