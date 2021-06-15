Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.15). Centogene posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Centogene stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

